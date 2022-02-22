Andhra Pradesh School Bars Entry For Hijab-wearing Girls, Parents Stage Protest

Amid the ongoing controversy over barring hijab-wearing students in Karnataka's education institutions, the row has now transcended to Andhra Pradesh wherein a similar incident has been reported from a private institution. According to sources, the incident took place in Yerragondapalem in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district where a correspondent of a private school questioned a group of Muslim girls over wearing hijab to school and asked them to adhere to proper uniforms by removing their hijab. Following this, the students along with their parents and many others gathered in front of the school and started protesting.

Meanwhile, many were also seen sloganeering against the school management following which the local police and the education department had to intervene and take cognizance of the situation. As informed by the police, the protest ensued due to a miscommunication between the school correspondent and some girl students following which the education department officials have instructed the school management not to repeat such events in the future. Meanwhile, the education department officials also interacted with the community elders and many others who were gathered outside the school to further resolve the issue.

Andhra Pradesh college bars entry for girls for wearing burqa and hijab

The development comes just days after a popular educational Institute in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada restricted a few Muslim girls from entering the college as they were wearing a burqa and hijab. As stated by the students who study in the final year of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Andhra Loyola College, they were questioned by the security staff at the entrance for wearing a hijab or burqa to college.

Notably, the incident had sparked another controversy after parents along with community elders reached the college and started protesting against the management. Taking cognizance of this, the officials of the education department and the local police also had to intervene and speak to the college management.

Karnataka HC refuses to allow 'hijab' in educational institutes

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court continues to reiterate its stand and has refused to allow students to wear hijab inside colleges as an interim measure. A single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Dixit was hearing a plea by two students of the Bhandarkar College of Arts and Science who sought permission to attend classes wearing their Hijab. It observed, "The interim order granted by the Full Bench on 10.02.2022 in W.P.No.2347/2022 and connected matters serves the cause of justice, as rightly submitted by learned AG".

Image: PTI