Andhra Pradesh School Kid Files Police Complaint Against Classmate For Stealing Pencils

In an unusual incident that brought smiles to everyone’s face, a young boy of class 3 filed a police complaint against his classmate for stealing his pencils. In a tweet shared by the Andhra Pradesh Police, the young complainant went to the police station and insisted that the police arrest his friend for stealing pencils and at times money from him. The other children were seen bursting into laughter.

Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice:

There is a paradigm shift in the attitude,behaviour&sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence& reassurance to the people of #AP

AP Police stays as No1 in #SMARTPolicing in the country in @IPF_ORG Survey 2021 only testifies pic.twitter.com/Zs7CQoqqOI — Andhra Pradesh Police (@APPOLICE100) November 25, 2021

A compromise was made between the two kids as the police asked them to shake hands. However, the boy continued to insist on filing a case and calling his parents as he caught his friend red-handed stealing his pencils. Later, the police officials assured him once again that the offence won't be repeated.

Andhra Police's message to children

In another tweet, the Police said, "It only demonstrates their confidence in Police who cares and serves all sections of the society in a friendly manner. These testimonies make Police more responsible in functioning with more accountability and transparency to provide the best services at the doorstep of the people."

The Police officers advised the children to study well and not get involved in any kind of wrong activities. Police officials asked the boy who was accused by the complainant to study well, and a compromise was made between the two. Students often visit the AP police station as they share a cordial relationship with the cops.

Image: Twitter/@APPOLICE100, PTI