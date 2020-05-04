AP's Srikakulam Deploys Mist Sprayer Machine To Disinfect Areas & Check Virus Spread

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Srikakulam district administration of Andhra Pradesh had ordered a mist spraying machine to disinfect the areas of the district in the battle against the deadly virus. The machine reached Srikakula on Sunday and was immediately deployed to service.

Srikakulam, which was corona free till almost two weeks ago, has now registered a few coronavirus cases.

District Collector J Nivas had ordered the Mist Sprayer machine from Nashik. The machine costs Rs 3.5 lakhs and the municipal administration department has ordered another machine, Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner P Nallanaiah said.

"First, the containment zones will be sprayed, and then other areas in next level," added the commissioner.

Coronavirus situation in Andhra

According to information available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as on Sunday, 1583 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh so far with 488 cured/migrated/discharged and 33 deaths. India's total count of coronavirus cases has gone up to 40,263, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday

With the Centre issuing specific guidelines relaxing various restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, to be enforced from May 4, the Andhra Pradesh government said it would take a call on the implementation of the latest norms on Monday.

"The Group of Ministers will meet tomorrow and take a decision on how to implement the Centre's new guidelines on lockdown," Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas said.

Of the 13 districts in the state, five are in the red zone, seven in orange and only one in the green zone. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his daily high-level review meeting on coronavirus on Sunday, asked people to "stay where you are" as only migrant workers were permitted to undertake inter-state travel.

