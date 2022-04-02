Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader Seeks Probe Into Food Poisoning Incidents At Anganwadi Centres

Achanta Sunitha, state president of the Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Anganwadi wing, urged the State Food Commission to investigate poor food quality, illness, and death of children in Anganwadi centres across the state on Saturday, ANI reported. Sunitha submitted an open letter to S Dilli Rao, member secretary of the State Food Commission, requesting strict action to guarantee good management of Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh.

Milk was not supplied to children for two-three months, says TDP leader

According to the ANI report, The TDP representative said that stale, low-quality food was distributed to Anganwadi centres. As there was no other option, the staff was offering the same to the kids, resulting in the children becoming infected with deadly diseases after consuming tainted food. While further talking about the incident, the TDP leader informed the Food commission that milk was not supplied to Anganwadi children for two to three months last year.

She said, “In the TDP field level enquiries, it was revealed that a series of incidents of food poisoning and deaths of children took place. Such incidents in quick succession have raised deep concerns among parents and people,” according to ANI.

15 students fell ill after eating contaminated food, says Sunitha

While recalling one of the incidents when a child fell ill and succumbed after consuming food and egg at Gullepalle Anganwadi Centre in Kuppam municipal Limits in Chittoor district, the TDP leader said, “They tried to rush the child to hospital, but he died on the way. Over 15 students fell ill after eating contaminated food at Podalakur Anganwadi centre in the Nellore district.” according to ANI.

According to Sunitha, approximately 14 children felt unwell after eating at Kuppili Anganwadi in Etcherla, Srikakulam. "It was discovered that such tragedies were caused by a lack of effective government oversight." After being preserved for a long time, contractors were supplying eggs to Anganwadi centres. "These eggs were going bad and putting the kids' lives in danger," said Sunitha.

The TDP leader also alleged that last year, milk was not given to Anganwadi children for two months because the Karnataka Milk Federation was owed Rs 130 crore in dues. Full meals, gorumudda, giri gorumuddalu, food baskets, and other TDP-era programmes have been completely abandoned by the current administration.

Memorandum sent to the official about the condition

Sunitha expressed grave concern, saying that the TDP had previously sent a memorandum to officials from the woman and child welfare department about the frightening condition in Anganwadis. According to ANI, she further stated that if these officials kept a careful eye on the activities there, the situation would undoubtedly improve.

The TDP leader emphasized the need for the newly constituted food commission to take steps to ensure that Anganwadi children have access to healthy food and better living conditions.She also requested that the respective departments conduct district-level investigations into the adverse incidents at Anganwadi centres.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: sourced