Andhra Pradesh: TDP MLAs And MLCs Protest Over NREGS Payments In Amaravati

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators, both MLAs, and MLCs, protested here on Friday under the aegis of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that YSRCP government is not clearing the bills for work done under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) during the TDP rule. TDP demanded immediate payment of bills due under NREGS. The party alleged that in the YSRCP government the "contracts are being given to new contractors, without clearing old dues which stands at approximately Rs 3000 crores"