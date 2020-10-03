Teacher Tests COVID-19 Positive, Negligence Leaves 14 Students & Parents Infected

At least 14 children contracted COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur due to the negligence of a tuition teacher. The shocking incident came to light after the teacher was tested positive for the virus. According to local media reports, students who were visiting the teacher for tuitions were also infected due to the negligence. Several students were below the age of 7 as reported by the authorities.

Other than the students, their parents have also tested positive for COVID-19, as per media reports. The children are currently quarantined at the NRI Hospital Quarantine Centre adds the report. The incident occurred in Bhatluru village in Sattenapalli Mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

The central government gave the state governments the flexibility to take a call on reopening of schools from October 15 onwards. Despite the Centre's decision, the Andhra Pradesh Government led by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to defer the reopening of schools in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the schools were set to reopen from October 5 onwards but it has now been tentatively postponed to November.

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh

A total of 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the authorities in Bhatluru village. Andhra Pradesh is the second most affected state by coronavirus after Maharashtra. A total of 7,00,235 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state till date out of which 57,858 are active. 6,36,508 coronavirus patients have recovered in Andhra Pradesh and the death toll stands at 5,869.

Coronavirus in India

India is the second most affected country by COVID-19 after the US. A total of 63,94,068 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Indian since the outbreak of the deadly virus nearly 10 months ago. About 9,42,217 COVID-19 cases are currently active throughout the country. 53,52,078 people have recovered from COVID-19 and the death toll is at 99,773.

