Andhra Pradesh: Teacher Unions Protest Against Govt's PRC GOs; Want Them Scrapped

In a major development from Andhra Pradesh, several employees and teachers unions on Thursday staged a massive protest against the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Government Orders (GOs) which has been released recently by the state government. The teacher unions and employees have taken to streets near collectorates across the state.

The state government order had recently released Dearness Allowance (DA) to the state government employees and implementation of 23 percent fitment. The order was issued to implement DA to the employees between July 2019 to December 31, 2021. A huge police deployment, as well as barricades, have been put by the collectorates to stop the protests.

The opposition parties like TDP and BJP have hit out at the ruling YS Jaganmohan Reddy government for doing injustice to the employee. As per reports, the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC) for employees has decided to serve 15-day strike notice to the chief secretary on Friday.

TDP slams Jagan govt

On Wednesday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson GV Reddy expressed his concern over imposing a 'financial emergency' in Andhra Pradesh. He stated the financial crisis and fall in credit rating on account of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP's) corruption was creating a situation conducive for 'financial emergency'.

The TDP leader claimed that apparently, the Jagan Reddy regime is creating conditions to make the Centre invoke Article 360 to impose a financial emergency. Article 360 is usually imposed if any state is not capable of repaying its loans due to a severe financial crisis and steep fall in credit rating.

"If Article 360 is imposed in AP, the Jagan Reddy regime should be held totally responsible for such a disgrace. The indiscriminate looting of the ruling YSRCP leaders, impractical promises, and inefficiency were the main factors. The YSRCP Government had even cut short the salary benefits of the employees because of the financial mess into which it had pushed the state," he added.