Andhra Pradesh: Thunderbolt Strikes Man While Playing With Friends At Gajularega Village In Vizianagaram Mandal, Dies

A 21-year-old man was stuck by a thunderbolt while playing with friends at Gajularega village in Vizianagaram mandal, leading to instantaneous death, officials said on Tuesday. District officials identified the victim as Pandranki Israel, a resident of BTR Colony in Gajularega while his friends Boddu Suresh (30) and Althi Akhil (25) escaped with some bruises on Monday.

"Many people were playing cricket, one boy died and others were injured," confirmed Vizinagaram district Collector Nagalakshmi on Tuesday. Over the past few days, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued thunderbolt warnings for parts of the State, advising people to avoid staying under trees.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds in parts of the southern state till Saturday.