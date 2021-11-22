In a massive step back, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday, has announced that his government will be repealing the three capitals law - asserting that only Amaravati will be the state's capital. The state cabinet which met in the Legislative Assembly in Vijayawada has decided to withdraw its contentious laws - AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill & AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal (APCRDA), after 600 days of protest by farmers and Opposition. Advocate General S Sriram informed the same to the AP High Court of the same in the hearing challenging the two laws.

Andhra CM announces repeal of three capitals law

In August 2020, the Andhra Pradesh High Court stayed the two new laws establishing three capitals in Andhra Pradesh - Visakhapatnam (executive), Kurnool (judicial) and Amaravati (legislative), amid massive protests and several legal challenges. After the Jagan govt sought SC's intervention in the case, the Supreme Court refused to overturn HC's stay, urging the state to approach the High Court. The two laws received the governor's assent in August 2020 after being passed for the second time in AP Assembly.

Amid second COVID wave, the YSRCP government reintroduced and passed the APCRDA repeal Bill after failing to pass it at the State Legislative Council. With no Opposition members present, the state assembly passed it via voice vote. The two bills which had been passed by the Assembly in January 2020, were referred to a select committee by the Legislative council where the TDP holds a majority. The bills propose the Secretariat to be situated in Visakhapatnam, High court in Kurnool and State Assembly at Amaravati - naming them the executive, judicial and legislative capital of the state.

Amaravati farmers protest

Farmers have been protesting for over 700 days since Reddy's '3-capital' idea was announced, demanding the government to drop the move to shift the state capital from Amaravati. After coming to power, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had scrapped the Start-Up Area Development Project in Amaravati which had been started by the previous TDP government. Reddy claimed the 3-capital idea will decentralise growth and shift economic development across the state.

Moreover, Amaravati farmers have taken out a rally 'Nyayastahanam to Devasthanam' (High Court to Temple) from Amaravati to Tirumala with a demand to have Amaravati as the sole capital of the State. Recently even Andhra lawyers staged a protest against moving the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool. Inspite of Jagan's meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, the Centre has not issued any notification for shifting the High Court to Kurnool and the President's assent is still pending on Jagan's three capitals law.

The Amaravati Development Corporation which had allotted Rs. 2118 crores to develop infrastructure in the new capital has been stalled since World bank stopped its $300 million funding in developing the new capital. This was done after complaints were reportedly received from farmers and various organisations. In 2018, after the government's announcement, farmers who had voluntarily offered about 90% of the 38,581-acre land required for the new capital city in Amaravati, are now jolted by the stalling of development in Amaravati.