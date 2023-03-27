Andhra Pradesh To Host G-20 Meet From Tuesday, Rs 157 Crore Spent On Arrangements

Vishakhapatnam is all set to host the G20 Summit which will be held on March 28. The preparation for the summit has been completed and Rs 157 crore has been spent on the arrangements, the district in-charge minister and Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Vidudala informed.

Rajini said, "On the directives of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, city beautification works have been undertaken permanently with a cost of around 157 crore rupees.”

The last review meeting was conducted with ministers and officials

A final review meeting was conducted on the preparations with the ministers and officials in the conference hall of the district collector's office.

Visakhapatnam, which has hosted the Global Investors Summit, is one of the cities that will host the G20 meeting, the theme of which is ‘One Earth. One Family. One Future.’

Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated that 200 delegates from different countries are coming to attend the conference and their necessary arrangements like transport, accommodation, and security arrangements have been completed.

He added, "As part of the arrangements for the conference, infrastructure has been developed in the areas visited by foreign delegates. 46 kilometres of BT road works, 24 kilometres of painting works and the construction of ten kilometres of footpath has been completed on a permanent basis. Visakhapatnam is the most beautiful city in the country.”

State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath mentioned that G20 countries and European Union countries will also be taking part in the conference.

Andhra CM to be present at the inaugural program

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be there in the inaugural program on the 28th and Union Minister Rajiv Chandrasekhar will formally open the meetings.

He said, "The foreign delegates coming to this conference will be provided with complete information about the state and will be told about the investment opportunities.”

In the review meeting, Special CS Sri Lakshmi, MAD Director Praveen Kumar, District Collector A. Mallikharjuna, Commissioner of Police CH Srikanth, GVMC Commissioner Rajababu, Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, Legislators Avanti Srinivasa Rao, Thippala Nagireddy, etc. were present.

