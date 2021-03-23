Last Updated:

Andhra Pradesh To Launch India's 'first Govt-run Ambulance Network' For Animals

The Andhra Pradesh government has now decided to set up "India's first government-run ambulance network" for animals, to further boost the animal husbandry

The Andhra Pradesh government has now decided to set up "India's first government-run ambulance network" for animals, to further boost the animal husbandry and veterinary sector in the state. 

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made one of its main missions to help reach out to the distressed animals and provide them with proper animal healthcare. The Animal Husbandry Department has been further directed to set up one Mobile Ambulance Veterinary Clinic at every assembly constituency.

175 mobile ambulances & 1,376 veterinary doctors recruited

A total of 175 mobile ambulances (veterinary) clinics will be placed at Assembly Constituency Level on the lines of 108 Services for providing Veterinary services at the doorstep. These mobile ambulances shall provide veterinary first aid services along with spot diagnosis and attending to emergency cases. One of the major facilities these ambulances will provide is the 'Hydraulic Lift' facility to lift animals and shift them to the nearest Government Veterinary Facility in case of emergency.  One veterinary doctor, One Para-veterinary worker, will be assigned to every ambulance. These ambulances will also have a 24/7 toll-free call centre. The department of Animal Husbandry has briefed the Chief Minister that there are around 1,576 veterinary dispensaries established across the state, with around 1,376 veterinary doctors recruited.

As per reports, the Andhra CM  permitted filling 6,099 Animal Husbandry Assistant vacancies and warned the officials against being complacent in the supply of bio-pesticides.

