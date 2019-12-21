Andhra Pradesh Tops In Organising 'Fit India School Week'

With 13,839 schools participating, Andhra Pradesh has topped the charts in organising the Fit India Week. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh took the second and third place with 1,967 and 1,504 schools respectively.

Fit India Movement

On 29 August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a nation-wide “Fit India Movement” aimed to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives and daily routine.

In his radio show 'Man Ki Baat' on November 24, PM Modi urged all the schools to celebrate Fit India week in December and get themselves enrolled in the Fit India star rankings.

He added that Fit India should become innate to everyone's temperament so that it becomes a mass movement and makes us aware.

READ | Fit India School Rating Brochure, Flag Unveiled By HRD And Sports Ministers

Fit India School Week

The Fit India School Week had been observed by 26,845 schools. Many activities like yoga, free-hand exercises, sports competitions, painting competitions, and essay and debate competitions on fitness are organised by the schools to emphasise on the importance of fitness during the week.

The Fit India Mission encourages Schools to organise a Fit India School Week in the month of November/December.

READ | Kiren Rijiju Leads Fit India Movement From The Front, Says 'fitness Is Easy, Simple & Fun'

The Fit India School ranking system is the first-ever fitness rating for schools introduced in India. Under this, the Fit-India School ranking system, schools are given a Fit India Flag and 3-star and a 5-star rating, depending on the fitness levels of the students and teachers, infrastructure available and their participation in fitness activities. More than 21,000 schools have received Fit India Flag.

Currently, the Fit India Flag has been obtained by 21,344 schools with Andhra Pradesh leading with a whacking 8,117 Fit-India ranked schools across India, the highest number. Karnataka follows on the trail with 5,989 schools.

Obtaining Fit India Flag is a precondition for getting Fit India school ranking.

(with inputs from ANI)

READ | PM Modi Launches Fit India School Grading System

READ | Kiren Rijiju Calls For Centre-State Joint Effort To Promote Fit India Movement