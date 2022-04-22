Andhra Pradesh Village Under 'self-declared' Lockdown Fearing Presence Of 'evil Forces'

At a time when several cities and villages across the country have already lifted all the COVID-related restrictions and lockdowns following a constant dip in infection rate, residents of a village in Andhra Pradesh have gone into a self-declared lockdown fearing the presence of "evil forces" in the village.

What sounds to be a weird belief among the people in the Andhra Pradesh village, came following the mysterious death of four local people in less than a month prompting the villagers to believe that their village is under a force of some evil powers/bad omen.

During this while, all the government offices in the village were closed and outsiders were also not allowed to enter the village for which barricades have been erected to keep people from entering the village. Apart from that, schools and Anganwadi centres also remained closed while employees and medical staff were also not allowed to enter.

As evident in the visuals from the village, the road leading towards the village remained closed followed by a warning sign which was posted outside and stated that no will be allowed to enter the village and people in the village will be also not allowed to leave their homes. In addition to that, the villagers were seen performing rituals to eradicate the 'evil forces' from the village.

Following the developments, as it raised several questions regarding the superstitious practices and the administration's role, the incident has created a buzz in the entire Srikakulam district.

Police counsel villagers performing superstitious rituals

After receiving the news of the self-imposed lockdown, the police also reached the village and tried counselling the people against such beliefs. Speaking on the same, Srikakulam SP informed that presently the lockdown has been lifted and the villagers have warned against locking the village in the future.

"The local police approached the villagers and said that they have performed two days of ritual. We have counselled them for now. We went there as some rituals were being performed and upon asking they admitted that they voluntarily went out of the villages", he said.

Notably, the incident is from Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district where people of the Vennelavalasa village under Sarabujjili Mandal locked themselves for one week citing that there are evil forces/bad omen in the village. They declared to lock the village from 17th to 25th of April.

Image: Republic World