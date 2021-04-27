Andhra Pradesh Villages To Get YSR Digital Libraries By Dec, Internet Connectivity By 2023

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has planned to set up YSR Digital Libraries across 7,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh by the end of December 2021. The libraries will be constructed at the village secretariats and six computers will be installed at each library once it is completed. These village libraries are being constructed using optical fibre, which was laid under the states’ BharatNet Project.

“This initiative will not only connect the 7,000 villages to the world of internet and knowledge but will also encourage the concept of Work From Home, which is a very relevant concept sighting the testing times that we are living in,” a statement from the government read.

Rural development commissioner M. Girija Sankar said that each YSR Village Digital Library consisting of 20 seats would be set up at 690 square feet area at an estimated cost of Rs 16 lakh.

Internet connectivity in all villages by 2023

In addition to this, CM Reddy has directed officials to ensure that all villages in the state have internet connectivity in the next two years. Speaking at a review meeting on the rural internet connectivity and laptop scheme for students, he stressed providing unlimited internet in villages to help the people adapt to the concept of Work From Home.

The Chief Minister also called for providing internet connectivity in the upcoming YSR Jagananna Colonies and directed the authorities to make plans keeping in mind the addition of 31 lakh houses. He asked the officials to lay underground cables in 108 cyclone-affected villages to ensure uninterrupted internet connectivity even during the storms.

Energy secretary N. Srikanth informed CM Reddy that internet connectivity in all the villages of the state can be established by March 2023 and that so far 14,671 km distance of aerial cable has been laid in 3,642 villages in the state.

Free laptop scheme for students

With regard to the Amma Vodi scheme, Reddy said laptops must be provided to the students who opted for it on January 9. The state government had provided an option to the students pursuing Classes from 9 and 12 to either receive a laptop or financial assistance.

He said the laptops that are being provided to the students should come with proper guarantees and warranty cards, along with customer service. If a laptop does not function well, the student should hand it over to the concerned village secretariat, which will get it repaired, he added. School education principal secretary B. Rajasekhar said that they were providing two models of laptops with high-end versions to engineering students.