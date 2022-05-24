Andhra Pradesh: Violence Breaks Out In Konaseema; YSRCP MLA's House Torched

Massive protests broke out in Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, May 24, over the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. The arson reportedly broke out when police resorted to lathi-charge against those who sought to stage a demonstration near the district collector's office. Locals also reportedly set ablaze YSRCP MLA P Sathish’s residence.

Several policemen were injured after protestors pelted stones following the lathi charge. A police vehicle and an educational institution's bus were torched in the town. Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu's office was also attacked.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has blamed some political parties and anti-social elements for the arson. "It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," Vanitha said.

The Andhra Pradesh government, on April 4, carved out a new Konaseema district of the erstwhile East Godavari. Earlier this month, the Jagan Mohan Reddy administration issued a preliminary notification to rename the district as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and invited objections, if any, from the people.

The proposed name change was opposed by the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti. The Samiti arranged a protest on Tuesday and sought to submit a memorandum to District Collector Himanshu Shukla against the renaming.

Police tried to thwart the protest, which apparently enraged the protestors and ultimately led to arson.

