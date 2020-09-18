Andhra Pradesh: Water Logging reported in Krishna district following heavy rainfall

Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam town in Krishna district reported water-logging in low-lying areas due to heavy rainfall in the area for nearly two hours on Thursday. Due to blocked drains, several roads in the town were submerged leading to hardships due to the incessant rains. Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted 'moderate thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.'

Andhra Pradesh submerged after IMD prediction

In a tweet, IMD predicted that certain areas of the north coastal region will see moderate thunderstorms and lightning. "Moderate thunderstorm with lightning very likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Meghalaya, Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala and Mahe during next 12 hours," read the tweet.

In a recent tweet, IMD predicted heavy rainfall from September 19 to 21 across Andhra Pradesh. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam, Konkan and Goa, Karnataka and Kerala during September 19 to September 21," read the tweet.

On Sunday, the Central Water Commission of Andhra Pradesh informed that Kurnool District and the East & West Godavari District of the state experienced heavy to extremely heavy rains for the last 24 hours. They further informed that 146 stations recorded more than heavy rainfall. "In the last 24 hours ending 0830 hours on September 13, 2020, very Heavy to Extremely heavy rain has occurred in East and West Godavari District and very heavy rainfall in Kurnool District in Andhra Pradesh," read the tweet by CWC.

(With inputs from ANI)