Andhra Pradesh: 'Whale Shark' Beached Off Visakhapatnam; Rescued & Guided Back To Sea

A massive whale shark, known as the world's largest fish, got entangled in the shore fishing net of some fishermen on the Tantadi beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The two-tonne filter-feeding carpet shark was released and guided back to the sea by forest department officials, said District Forest Officer (DFO), Anant Shankar.

"The instructions from the DFO were simple- guide the whale shark to safety, sparing no efforts or expenses,” said Shankar "What ensued were herculean efforts, both physical and mental, with tremendous coordination and collaboration by the forest department, fishermen, and wildlife conservationists, to guide this 2-tonne fish back into the ocean alive. And it was a success. The whale shark successfully swam back into the depths of the ocean," he added.

The forest official said that the shark's pictures were shared with the Maldives Whale Shark research program for identification as it can help officials better understand the movements and territories of the gentle giants.

Watch the Whale Shark swim back in the waters

After the incident, the fishermen in the region were being advised and requested to approach the forest department for the rescue and safe release of sea creatures.

"The fishermen will be given compensation in case of any damages to their fishing nets for release of Whale sharks in case the whale sharks get entangled in their fishing nets," said Anant Shankar.

Image: ANI