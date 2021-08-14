Andhra Pradesh: Wife Builds Temple For Deceased Spouse, Offers Prayer Daily

Intending to express love and devotion in a unique way for her deceased husband, an Andhra Pradesh-based woman built a temple for him in their locality. Hailing from the Podili Mandal in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, Padmavathi, who lost her husband in an accident, built a white-coloured temple and installed a marble statue that replicates his appearance in her dreams. Calling it a naturally occurring instinct, she said that she had seen her mother worship her father so it was not something unnatural for her.

True Love never Dies

Often heard of love quotes like 'true love can't die' but never really witnessed one until today? As proof of the quote, Padmavathi stood by the promise asked of her by her late husband in her dreams. She dedicated a temple and got a bust-sized statue sculpted of late Ankireddy in the temple that she dedicated to after he died in a tragic accident. Once distraught, Padmavathi now peacefully offers prayers every day at the temple in Nimmavaram Village. As instructed by her husband in her dreams, she also feeds the poor residing outside the temple for free and prays for the wellbeing of households.

Andhra Pradesh | A woman from Prakasam district has built a temple where she has installed a statue of her deceased husband



"Swami (husband) had worked at a local temple for 13 years. Even villagers come to the temple for darshan," says Padmavati pic.twitter.com/wPE3xPG1mh — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Prakasam Ankireddy and Padmavathi were happily married to each other for a brief time. Ankireddy is survived by his wife and son, Shivashankar. Her husband's untimely demise in the tragic accident four years ago left her devastated and lonely. Anki's death put her in a pool of misery,

Four years after his death, Padmavathi claimed that she saw her husband in her dreams, who directed her to build him a temple. Her dream prompted her to get into action. He was a "god-like" figure when alive, Padmavathi had said during interviews. She also added that she received constant assistance from her son and her husband's friend, which enabled her to complete the mammoth task. Following the completion of the temple, Padmavathi's son Shivashankar Reddy believes that he is blessed to have been born to such loving parents.

Netizens too showered love and praise on the couple. Several of them were left emotional, while many adored the fact that such devotion and affection can only be seen in India.

A Similar story

In another such story, a Karnataka-based businessman, Srinivas Murthy also installed a life-sized statue of his late wife. He put up a statue of his wife in the living room of his new apartment after she passed away three years ago. It is said that Murthy wanted his deceased wife to be by his side throughout his life.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: ANI