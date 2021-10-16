Andhra Pradesh's APMDC Writes To MP Govt On Resumption Of Suliyari Coal Block

Andhra Pradesh has sought help from the Madhya Pradesh government to operationalize the Suliyari coal block in Singrauli district, amid fears of a national power shortage. The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) has accelerated the development of its Suliyari Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh.

When fully operational, the APMDC's Suliyari Coal Block, which was allocated by the Ministry of Coal in 2016, will generate five million tonnes of coal yearly. This would ensure the availability of crucial fuel for Andhra Pradesh's power plants at a low cost, while simultaneously generating cash for the Madhya Pradesh government and providing employment opportunities for its citizens.

APMDC writes to Madhya Pradesh Govt on resumption of Suliyari Coal Block

The Suliyari block of the APMDC commenced operations last month but has not progressed at the intended pace citing concerns voiced by some people. Aditya Nath Das, the Chief Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government, wrote to Iqbal Singh Bains, the Chief Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government, stating that APMDC had obtained all necessary statutory permits and approvals, including environmental and forest clearances, as well as the mining lease agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government.

"Early commencement of mining operations will lead to significant revenues to the Madhya Pradesh State Government in terms of the reserve price, statutory levies and taxes. Besides speedy commencement of mining operations will bring substantial benefit to Waidhan region of Singrauli district in terms of socio-economic development, employment opportunities etc," Das wrote to Bains, as reported by ANI.

Andhra Pradesh CM overlooking the operationalisation of Suliyari coal block

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, is closely monitoring the mine's progress on a daily basis since the resumption of the coal block will help the country to become Atma Nirbhar, as envisioned by PM Modi. A high-level delegation led by the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of APMDC visited the site last week on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh chief minister and resolved all issues with locals, local legislators, and the district administration.

Amid the ongoing crisis of coal shortage reported by several state governments, this was an attempt made by the Andhra government in a bid to secure itself. However, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday stated that there will be no shortage of coal for energy production, adding that the brief deficit was due to heavy rains.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI