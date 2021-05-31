Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 Lockdown Extended Till June 10; Jagan Govt Permits Baba's 'cure'

The Andhra Pradesh government extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state for another ten days on Monday, May 31. The decision was made during a meeting called by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday afternoon. Shops providing basic necessities/essentials will now be allowed to open between the hours of 6 am and 12 pm. The public will be free to travel between 8 am and 12 noon for the purchase of essential commodities. Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing near 13 to 15 thousand cases on daily basis, on an average. Now, the state administration has taken a number of steps to improve the health infrastructure.

Andhra Pradesh extends lockdown; gives nod to baba's potions

During the meeting, except for eye drops, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved the distribution of Ayurvedic concoctions created by Bonigi Anandaiah, an Ayurvedic practitioner from Krishnagiri village in Nellore district. "Andhra Pradesh government gives green signal for distribution of Ayurvedic concoctions except for eye drops, made by Bonigi Anandaiah, Ayurvedic practitioner from Krishnagiri village in Nellore district," said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

COVID-19 situation in AP

On Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh surpassed 15 lakh, resulting in a decrease in the number of active cases as new positives continued their downward trend for the second week in a row.

A health alert noted that in the 24 hours ended 9 a. on Sunday, 21,133 Covid-19 patients in the state had recovered, 94 others had died, and 13,400 new cases had been reported. The total number of gross positives increased to 16,85,142, with 15,08,515 recoveries. According to the report, the total death toll reached 10,832. The total number of active cases is now 1,65,795. Only the East Godavari district recorded 2,598 new coronavirus illnesses in a single day, with Chittoor reporting 1,971, Anantapuramu 1,215, and Visakhapatnam reporting 1,054.

Only three digits of new cases were added in the remaining nine districts, with Vizianagaram having the lowest total of 362. East Godavari also has the most active cases, with 31,386 active cases, while Chittoor and Prakasam both have around 20,000. Five districts each have 10,000 to 15,000 active cases, while the remaining five have fewer than 10,000, with Anantapuramu at the bottom of the list with 4,849. More Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the Chittoor area, with 14 more added to the total.

