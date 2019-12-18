Andhra Pradhesh: TDP Leader Stabbed To Death Near Belum Caves In Kurnool

A local leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight near Belum caves in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The victim has been identified as Manjula Subba Rao (45), a resident of Chintalayapalle village, the police said.

According to the police, around 12 attackers were part of the crime. They hatched the plan and kept a watch on Subba Rao’s movements. They reportedly came in a four-wheeler, dragged the victim out of his vehicle and then stabbed him.

An FIR has been registered in the matter. Police said that the two main accused persons belong to the ruling party — Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and are suspected to have committed the crime for political supremacy. Evidence has been collected from the crime spot and further investigation is underway.

READ | TDP Strikes Again With New Protest, Says AP CM Holds Vindictive Attacks On Party Members

The incident took place shortly after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday led a protest march against the 'vindictive attacks' on TDP leaders by YSRCP government. TDP alleged that as many as 13 of its party workers were killed and 650 workers were attacked in the last six months.

TDP protest against 'vindictive politics'

TDP Chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu in his latest protest against the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has accused YSRCP government of holding “vindictive attacks on their party leaders.” He launched a fresh protest against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, December 17, during which the Telugu Desam Party marched towards the state assembly house.

READ | 9 TDP MLAs Suspended From AP Assembly For A Day

Naidu and his party members had walked backwards from the fire station in the state secretariat to the Assembly complex in protest of YSR government taking Andhra backwards through “reverse tendering” on December 16. Naidu alleged that law and order in the state of Andhra Pradesh have deteriorated. He had accused the YSRCP of taking Andhra backwards because the Reddy leadership had cancelled contracts of TDP-backed firms and instead gave out tenders to lowest bidders, thus saving more than Rs 1600 crores from the state’s treasury.

READ | Chandrababu Naidu Walks Backwards In Protest Of “reverse Tendering”

(With inputs from ANI)