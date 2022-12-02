Andhra Road Accident: 4 Burnt Alive After Two Lorries Collide, Catch Fire In Kakinada

In a hapless incident, two lorries collided with each other and caught fire, claiming the lives of four people. The accident took place on the Prattipadu National Highway in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

As per the information provided by the police, the tyre of the sand lorry was busted, and as the driver lost control, he hit the divider and collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction, after which it caught fire. Four people lost their lives due to the accident, and a case has also been lodged under various sections.

The collision caused the fire

The accident caused a fire in the cabin. The two drivers and the cleaner who were trapped inside were burned alive, and the other one died while he was being taken to the hospital.

The fire crew reached the location and brought the fire under control. The case has been filed by the police, and the probe is underway.

Meanwhile, one passenger was killed and about 20 others were injured in a road accident at Palamaneru in the Chittoor district in the wee hours of Friday. The private bus was travelling to Vijayawada from Bengaluru when it skidded off the road and overturned. The deceased passenger was identified as a local of Guntur. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, the police said.