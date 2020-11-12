Andhra Sees Major Rise In MGNREGA Work Amid Pandemic; Over 3.3 Lakh New Job Cards Issued

More than 3.3 lakh new job cards have been issued to residents of Andhra Pradesh this year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme (MGNREGA), a report stated on Thursday. The number of job cards issued this year alone comprises 5% of the total job cards issued in the state since its implementation in 2005, which is 67 lakhs. The report published by LibTech India gives an insight into the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March 2020.

A total of 67 lakh families, or 1.22 crore workers, are registered under the MGNREGA scheme in Andhra Pradesh. Among the active workers, 24.37% belong to SC and 8.92% belong to the ST. The report says, 51.1% of workers registered under MGNREGA are women. For the six-month period since March, the scheme had provided a total of 20.73 crore days of employment, which is 35% higher than last year's 15.35 crore working days. In 2018, the same time period saw 17.8 crore days.

Over 3 lakh registered families have already completed the 100 days of employment guaranteed under the scheme. Several quarters have demanded to raise the number of guaranteed working days to 150 or 200, allowing the registered families to find jobs until next year. All active working families across the state have completed at least 44 days of work during this period, the report said. As per districts, the average number of workdays completed by registered households was highest in Vizianagaram (60 days), followed by Anantapur and Visakhapatnam (57 days each). While the lowest average workdays completed per family was recorded in Guntur (29).

Role of mandals in providing jobs

As many as 580 mandals of the total 661 mandals across the state have provided workdays to households under the scheme, higher than last year. Notably, among the 10 mandals that provided maximum days of employment in total, four belong to the ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) areas. These include Seethampeta, Parvatipuram, Koyyuru, and Ananthagiri.

The MGNREGA scheme has been a major source of income for rural households in the state, during the pandemic. As of October 20 this year, the Central government has released funds worth Rs 66,248.89 towards MGNREGA and over 10% of these funds went to Andhra Pradesh alone. The active working households have received a total of Rs 4,861 crore as wages for their work so far this year. However, payment of wages worth Rs 10.52 crore remains pending due to various technical issues, the report said.

