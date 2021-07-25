Andhra Weather Man Sai Praneeth Expresses Joy After PM Modi Mentions Him In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi applauded the services of Andhra Pradesh Weather Man, Sai Praneeth on his monthly program Mann Ki Baat. While speaking to ANI, Sai Praneeth expressed his happiness on his name mentioned by PM Modi in his show. Praneeth provides accurate weather forecasts through his website and social media platforms. His accounts have been named Andhra Pradesh Weather Man. Recently, he gained popularity for his work which greatly helps farmers. In June 2021, his work has also been appreciated in the UN-Habitat journal. Praneeth told,

"I was so happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji spoke about the Andhra Pradesh Weather Man and my work. My basic work is giving timely weather updates to farmers as well as giving them insights for weather patterns for the next 10 days, next month or season-wise." He added, "The main aim for us is to make forecasts that are more accurate in the future and to make the people understand the risks related to the changing world. I was so happy to speak with the Prime Minister on Mann ki Baat."

On July 25, 2021, PM Modi spoke about the software engineer and appreciated him for helping farmers during unpredictable weather conditions. Modi said, "Last year, Praneeth saw that because of inclement weather, farmers had to suffer a lot of damage. He decided to use his talent and interest in weather sciences for the benefit of farmers. Now, he buys weather data from different sources, analyses it, and disseminates the necessary information to farmers. Apart from weather updates, he gives guidance to people on how to manage during different climatic conditions."

Do know more about @APWeatherman96 and Isak Munda.

Other highlights of PMO Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program, 'Mann ki Baat'. During the 79th edition of the popular radio show, the PM highlighted several innovations such as 3D printing technology and said that attempts are being made in the country to ensure that these projects work as incubation centers. PM Modi hailed IIT alumni whose start-up manufactures 3D-printed houses. Explaining how this technology works, PM said a three-dimensional design is fed in a 3D printer and then the 3D structure is fabricated layer by layer. "You will be happy to know that many experiments of this kind are being done throughout the country," he said.

PM Narendra Modi also praised the unique initiative in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where women are being trained to manufacture fiber from banana stems. Mentioning that banana fiber is like jute or flax, the PM said that it can be used to make mats, handbags, and rugs. "Through this, the utilization of crop waste started, on the other hand, our sisters and daughters living in the village acquired another source of income. Through this work of banana fiber, a woman from the area earns Rs 400-600 per day," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE: ANI)