Andhra's Tirupati Police Sets Up 'She Auto' Stand To Ensure Safe Transportation For Women

Recently, the police officials of Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati set up three 'She Auto' stands, the first of its kind in the state, on Saturday, April 2. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with city Mayor Dr. R Sireesha and Urban Superintendent of Police Venkata Appala Naidu inaugurated the dedicated auto stands at the RTC Bus Stand, Mahila University, and Ruia Hospital.

According to ANI, the MLA appreciated SP Naidu for focusing on the safety of women auto-rickshaw drivers. The SP said the aim behind the She Auto stands was to provide safe transportation to women. However, Naidu has set up special stands for women auto drivers in different parts of the city, giving priority to women. "Tirupati is the first city in the state to set up special auto stands for women like this. Proved that women have a special place in society by setting up auto stand in RTC bus stand in Tirupati, Women's University, and Rua Hospital. Earlier, women, auto drivers use to keep their vehicles with men at other auto stands," the MLA said.

ANI tweeted the images on its official Twitter handle, "Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati police set up first of its kind 'She Auto' stand in the city. The aim behind the 'She Auto' stands is to provide safe transportation to women: Venkata Appala Naidu, SP, Urban District (02.04)". Meanwhile, the SP said that it is a well-known fact that women drivers have an apex level of driving skills. "Accidents involving women-driven autos are very rare," the police official added.

Similarly, a female rickshaw driver hailing from Chennai held the attention of viewers on social media a few weeks back. A 50-year-old woman, Raji Ashok was offering free rides to females, aged or college-going girls, in case of emergency. It was believed that she has been driving an auto-rickshaw for the last 23 years in the city as she offered free rides to women in need. Meanwhile, the writing behind Raji's rickshaw reads, "free rides for girls (govt) school students". On asked whether she feels safe in Chennai, Raji added that she indeed felt very safe and that Chennai is the safest city.

