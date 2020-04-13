Anganwadi Worker Chennamma Rewarded By Kurnool Collector For Helping Mom-to-be Deliver

The Kurnool District Collector rewarded an Anganwadi worker for supporting a pregnant woman and helping her during childbirth. The to-be mother was unable to reach her family members due to the Covid lockdown.

Rewarded of good work

The pregnant lady, Divyabharti, asked her neighbor Chennamma for help and the latter took her to the government hospital for preliminary tests. Chennamma was supporting her and stood by during the caesarian operation after which she delivered a baby boy.

Speaking to reporters, Divyabharati said, "My condition was serious due to blood pressure and also because the gap between my first and the current delivery is very less. At first, I was told to go to Kurnool GGH for better medicare, but Chennamma assured me and talked to some people she knew here. At last, a cesarean operation was performed and I gave birth to a healthy baby boy weighing 4 kilograms. Had she not given me the confidence the story could have turned out to be very different.".

On the other hand, Chennamma said, "Divyabharati was suffering a lot. Her mother was held up at Kurnool and could not come. She was scared and asked my support, so I brought her to this hospital and stayed back with her as she is like my daughter. I asked her not to worry, and encouraged her to deliver the baby at this hospital," she said.

The District Collector immediately issued a cash reward of Rs 20,000 and a certificate of appreciation for Chennamma for the good work.

Pan India lockdown

The country currently is approaching the end of a 21-day lockdown period that was announced by PM Modi on March 24. On Saturday, PM Modi met with the Chief Ministers of all states via videoconference in order to assess the situation and take a decision regarding the extension of a lockdown. Multiple states such as Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have already announced an extension till April 30.

During the meeting on Saturday, PM stressed that the next three-four weeks will be critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the spread of the virus. He suggested specific measures for agriculture and allied sector including modification of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) laws to facilitate the sale of farm produce. Such steps will help farmers sell products at their doorstep, PM said.

