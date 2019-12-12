Anganwadi Workers Protest In Karnataka In Front Of DC's Office

Anganwadi Union workers in Kalaburgi, Karanataka, protested in front of the District Collector's office demanding that the preschools- LKG and UKG classes- should be brought under the Anganwadi centres instead of the Government's policy of introducing the pre-primary classes in Government schools.

Apart from this the Anganwadi workers also demanded a raise in their minimum wages. The protesters belong to the banner of the Karnataka Anganwadi Workers’ Association affiliated to the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU)