The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anganwadi Workers Protest In Karnataka In Front Of DC's Office

General News

Anganwadi Union's workers in Kalaburgi, Karanataka protested in front of the District Collectors's office demanding LKG and UKG in Anganwadi centres.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Anganwadi Union workers in Kalaburgi, Karanataka, protested in front of the District Collector's office demanding that the preschools- LKG and UKG classes- should be brought under the Anganwadi centres instead of the Government's policy of introducing the pre-primary classes in Government schools.

Apart from this the Anganwadi workers also demanded a raise in their minimum wages. The protesters belong to the banner of the Karnataka Anganwadi Workers’ Association affiliated to the Centre of India Trade Unions (CITU)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST