Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest In Bhubaneswar, Demands Govt Employee Status & Salary Hike

All Odisha Women Anganwadi Workers Association members staged a protest in Bhubaneswar demanding the status of government employees and a hike in their remuneration. They staged a sit-in protest near the State Assembly building, under the aegis of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The protestors demand to increase the monthly salary of the Anganwadi workers to Rs. 18,000 and to pay Rs. 9,000 to the assistants.

The Anganwadi workers have also urged that EPF, ESIC, and gratuity be implemented as soon as possible.

“We have complained to the state government many times in the past few days, but the government is not listening to us; the wages are low while the labour is increasing," said one of the protesting Anganwadi workers.