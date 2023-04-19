Angkita Dutta Hits Out At Congress Leaders Over Alleged Harassment, Questions Rahul Gandhi

Angkita Dutta, the chief of Indian National Congress Assam unit, has called out the party as well as disqualified Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not taking any action following her allegations of harassment and discrimination by party colleague Srinivas BV and his secretary Vardhan Yadav.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Congress leader, Angkita Dutta, revealed that “for the past six months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary-in-charge, Vardhan Yadav, have been harassing me continuously. I have complained about this to the leadership, but till now no inquiry committee has been initiated against them."

#WATCH | "For the past 6 months, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav have been harassing me continuously. I've complained about this to the leadership but till now no enquiry committee has been initiated against them,"… pic.twitter.com/jbJIPldDHa — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

The IYC president of Assam added that she has been complaining against BV Srinivas and his secretary’s behaviour towards her to the party leadership including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but no inquiry has been carried out to find out the truth.

Earlier on April 18, Dutta took to Twitter to claim that Srinivas harassed her and discriminated against her based on her gender. She called out the Congress leader in a series of tweets.

Now @vardhanyadav and @srinivasiyc is harassing and defaming me by making this posters. Because they want to throw me out of the party. Please note @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi I am a four generation congress and CBI, ED hasn’t been able to scare me till now pic.twitter.com/m8Ichfkiov — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

Pointing out Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s ‘ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign during Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, she questioned how she is supposed to encourage women to join the Congress if she herself is facing gender discrimination.