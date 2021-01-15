Angry CM Nitish Breaks Silence On IndiGo Manager's Murder; Questions Journalists' Loyalty

In his first response after the murder of IndiGo's airport manager Rupesh Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his calm and asked the reporters about their allegiance. Nitish Kumar assured that the Police Department will catch the culprit soon, however, he accused the reporters of "demoralising the morale of the Police force." Comparing the present situation of Bihar to that of 2005, a visibly angry Nitish yelled, "Tell me who do you support, why are you forgetting the situation of Bihar before 2005?"

Nitish Kumar was speaking on the inauguration of Atal Path in Patna when reporters asked him about the murder that has rocked the entire state. CM Nitish started by saying that the SIT team is investigating the matter but when repeated questions were asked on the law and order situation in the state, the CM lost his cool. He also said to a reporter, "Go and find out who is behind all the crimes? Why don't you highlight the crime that was done under the wife-husband rule (Lalu-Rabri)? Tell your favourite person to get good advisers."

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's response

"Don't forget the steps taken by the government against crime. This is painful that someone has been murdered. There is a reason behind every murder and we have formed an SIT team to investigate the matter. I spoke to the DGP myself and he has assured that the criminals will be nabbed soon. Do you know who murdered that person? If you know the tell me, if you doubt someone or you get a clue then come and tell me. You tell me but why are you asking such questions. Your questions are inappropriate and wrong. You do not demoralise the Police by asking such questions because our Police department is working. If Police personnel doesn't work then steps are taken against them too. Why do you forget this? I ask you do you remember what used to happen before 2005? Today the situation is better. Bihar is at 26 number in crime index."

Earlier on Thursday, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi asked who provided shelter to Mohammad Shahabuddin on RJD's criticism of Nitish government. Speaking to media, Modi said that he is hopeful that the state government and the Police department will nab the murderers soon and slammed the RJD for attacking the state government.

Sushil Modi said, "We do not safeguard the criminals. You tell me who gave shelter to Shahabuddin? It was Jungle raj govt that gave shelter to criminals like Shahabuddin. The CM has himself said yesterday that he is monitoring the situation and the culprits will be nabbed."

IndiGo's airport manager killed in Patna

In a shocking incident, IndiGo's airport manager in Patna Rupesh Singh was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside his home on Tuesday evening. The airline confirmed the incident and said it is "extremely saddened by the demise of our Patna airport manager". The airport manager identified as Rupesh Singh was shot multiple times outside his home in Patna when he returned from his duty on January 12. The Bihar government has formed a 5-member SIT to probe into the murder case. The incident took place at Shankar Path in the Punaichak area in the capital city, which is a high-security zone and includes chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence.

Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar

"In yesterday's murder, we demand a fair investigation. As long as hundreds of killings, rape, and extortion don't happen, until then double-engine Nitish's government cannot sleep. Now who is the maharaja of 'jungle raj'?" said Tejashwi Yadav while addressing a press conference.

"Where is PM, if they wanted a selected, nominated, tired CM. Now they should enquire why is this happening? What is the government doing here? Nitish Kumar. is tired and not able to run this government. Crime is on a rise. People are not feeling safe. Gunfire is happening inside homes, I have heard that 15 rounds were fired at him, 6 bullets hit him. This is a posh area, not even 2 kms from the CM residence. It is the responsibility of Nitish to face the questions. Bihar has gone to the wrong hands. Gundas are inside the government," he added.

