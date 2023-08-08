Angry Dhankhar Slams TMC's Derek O'Brien In RS, Accuses Him Of Indulging In 'theatrics'

The Rajya Sabha on Monday witnessed a heated exchange between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and TMC leader Derek O'Brien ahead of the passage of the contentious Delhi Services Bill by the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha Chairman lashed out at the TMC MP and accused him of indulging in 'theatrics' during the discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Slamming the Trinamool leader over intentionally creating a ruckus in the Upper House of Parliament, Dhankhar gave a stern warning to O'Brien and asked him to behave properly. Dhankhar’s criticism was followed after he said that repeated disruptions in the proceedings of Rajya Sabha will not earn respect from the people.

"Your demeanour was ignoble, does not justify the position you hold. You have upset the decorum of the House. You have done it on purpose," Rajya Chairman said to the TMC leader, adding, “This has become your habit to involve in theatrics. You are doing this as part of a strategy.”

Following the fiery exchange, the Rajya Sabha Chairman asked TMC leader Derek O' Brein to leave the House.

Notably, earlier in view of the disruptions and continued sloganeering in the House, Jagdeep Dhankhar had suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh for the entire Monsoon Session for his "unruly behaviour". Singh was suspended while the Opposition was seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur situation.

Not just Sanjay Singh, but AAP's lone MP from Punjab Sushil Kumar Rinku was also dismissed earlier for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for tearing a copy of the Delhi National Capital Control of Territory (Amendment) Bill, 2023, following its passage in the Lok Sabha last week.

Delhi Services Bill passed in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Monday (August 7) passed the Delhi Services Bill after an hour-long debate on several questions surrounding the Bill. The Bill seeks to give greater powers to the office of the Lieutenant Governor and the central government in terms of controlling the civil servants working with the Delhi government.

During the division of votes on the passage of the Bill, the opposition got fewer votes than the anticipated 108 votes and the ruling alliance got the support of more than the expected 128-129 MPs.

(With agency inputs)