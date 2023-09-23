Angry locals blame cops for teen's death, create ruckus at hospital in Virar

Police personnel were rushed to tackle chaos at a hospital in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Friday after an injured teen, who fell down trying to escape cops, brought to the facility was declared dead, an official said on Saturday.

Vinod Bhoir (18) and a few of his friends were playing cards near a Ganpati pandal in Virar when a patrol vehicle from Arnala Sagari police station reached the spot.

Seeing the cops, Bhoir and his friends panicked and started running but he fell down and suffered injuries, said the official. While Bhoir was rushed to a local hospital, doctors declared him dead.

Angry local residents blamed the police for his death and kicked up a ruckus at the hospital, prompting authorities to call the cops. The police claimed that Bhoir got nervous and suffered a heart attack.

Fearing that the situation could go beyond control, more personnel were called in, the official said. Senior police officials also rushed to the hospital, he said. The scene at the hospital is still tense, he said.