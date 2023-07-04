Anil Ambani's Wife Tina Appears Before ED In FEMA Case In Mumbai

Tina Ambani, the veteran Bollywood actress and wife of industrialist Anil Ambani, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged foreign exchange rules violation case on Tuesday (July 4).

It comes a day after her husband appeared before the federal agency to record his statement in connection with a case registered under appropriate sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the agency in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case. Industrialist Anil and his wife Tina have been summoned again for a similar round of questioning later this week.

The statements of the couple are being recorded over the alleged holding of undisclosed assets abroad, sources claimed. There have also been reports of the alleged movement of funds. However, the official details of the case are yet to be ascertained.

In 2020, Anil appeared before the ED in a money laundering case against Yes Bank. In the same case, the bank's co-founder was arrested by the probe agency. In September 2022, the Bombay High Court heard a Rs 420 crore tax evasion case. Anil received major relief after the verdict as the court asked the Income Tax dep[artment for not to take action against him.