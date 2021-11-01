Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED After HC Denies Relief; Takes On Sachin Vaze & Param Bir

In a massive development, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on Monday after skipping multiple summons. This comes after the Bombay High Court on October 29 rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Empowering Deshmukh to approach the appropriate court on the apprehension of arrest, the HC also directed the ED to permit his lawyer to remain present within "visible distance but not audible distance" at the central agency's office during his questioning.

Thus, he came to the ED office along with his lawyer to record his statement. Earlier on July 26, it arrested the NCP leaders' personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody. The ED has already conducted multiple raids at premises linked with Deshmukh in Mumbai and Nagpur. Moreover, it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to him and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Mumbai | Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to join the investigation in extortion and money laundering allegations against him pic.twitter.com/qF1p1aGW11 — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

In a statement issued on his ED appearance, Anil Deshmukh remarked, "Whenever ED sent me summons, I informed them that my petition is pending before the High Court, I have filed a petition before the Supreme Court and I will myself appear before the ED after the verdict. When ED raided my houses, me, my family and my associates extended full cooperation. I have given my statement twice to the CBI after receiving summons. Even now, my case is pending before the Supreme Court. But today, I have appeared before the ED. The ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has levelled false charges against me. Where is the Param Bir Singh who levelled allegations against me? As per media reports, Param Bir Singh has fled abroad. The accuser has run away."

"Today, many police officers and businessmen have filed complaints against him in several police stations. His associate Sachin Vaze has levelled allegations against me on his instruction. He is in jail in connection with a murder. As an API, he went to jail on many a occasions. When I was the Home Minister, I started the proceedings to dismiss him from the government job. After removing him from government job, he levelled allegations against him. I feel very sad at my inquiry and the harassment caused to my family based on the allegations of Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh," he added.

CBI and ED commence probe

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the IPC. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On August 16, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Krishna Murari, and V Ramasubramanian had declined to grant him protection from any coercive action in the case registered by the ED. Thereafter, the central agency issued a lookout notice against the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister after he skipped its summons 5 times in a row.