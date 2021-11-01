Anil Deshmukh Appears Before ED: Here's Timeline Of All Key Developments In Extortion Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Mumbai extortion case which also includes former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The extortion case surfaced after Param Bir Singh sensational allegations against Deshmukh. Here's a timeline of events pertaining to the case which has also involved Maharashtra's politics.

Timeline of the extortion case

March 2021: The former Mumbai top cop wrote a letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling extortion charges against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh who was the state Home Minister at the time. Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked now suspended API Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

5 April 2021: NCP leader Anil Deshmukh who was then serving as the Maharashtra Home Minister tendered his resignation after the Bombay High Court ordered a CBI preliminary inquiry into former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh's charges against him.

10 May 2021: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) against Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case.

25 June 2021: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Anil Deshmukh for questioning related to the case. However, he did not show up.

29 June 2021: The agency summoned the former Maharashtra Home Minister yet again. This time too, Deshmukh dodged the summons.

5 July 2021: Anil Deshmukh ducked ED summons for the third time after seeking protection from the Supreme Court.

16 July 2021: Anil Deshmukh skipped ED summons for the fourth time.

17 August 2021: The Enforcement Directorate summoned Anil Deshmukh for the fifth time.

2 September 2021: Anil Deshmukh moved a petition before the Bombay HC seeking to quash the summons issued against him by the ED in connection with the money laundering case.

29 October 2021: Bombay High Court rejected the petition filed by former Anil Deshmukh to cancel summons issued to him by ED.

1 November 2021: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh appears before the Enforcement Directorate.



Image: ANI/PTI