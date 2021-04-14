Anil Deshmukh Arrives At CBI Office; To Be Grilled By 2 SP Rank Officers In Extortion Case

Former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday arrived at the CBI office in Mumbai for interrogation into the highly controversial extortion case. The Preliminary Enquiry is based on the extortion charges levelled against Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

The NCP leader arrived at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, where he will be questioned by 2 SP rank officers regarding the corruption allegations against him. The Supreme Court has directed the CBI team to conduct an enquiry within 15 days, after which a report will be sent to the head of the agency and an FIR may be framed based on the report.

Deshmukh’s summons comes a day after the agency recorded the statements of his personal assistant Sanjeev Palande and secretary Kundan Shinde at the Defence Research and Development Organisation guest house in Mumbai. So far, the CBI has recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, ACP Sanjay Patil and complainant Jaishri Patil. It has also quizzed bar owner Mahesh Shetty who visited the Crime Intelligence Unit office from 4-6.30 pm on March 3 where he allegedly saw Mansukh Hiren and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde.

What is the extortion case against Deshmukh?

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh when he was still the Hine Minister. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

On April 8, the Supreme Court heard the appeals of Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the Bombay HC order directing a Preliminary Enquiry by the CBI. Backing the need for a central probe in its order, the court noted that the nature of allegations, the persons involved and the seriousness of the allegations require an independent agency to enquire into the matter. Shortly after the SC’s order for a CBI inquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the state Home Minister.