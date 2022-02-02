Anil Deshmukh Calls Param Bir Singh 'mastermind' In Antilia Case; ED Chargesheet Accessed

In a key development, Republic on Wednesday accessed the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. In the chargesheet, Deshmukh's statement has been cited, in which he has spoken at length about disgraced and now suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh. Deshmukh has called Singh the 'mastermind' of both the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases.

Statement of Anil Deshmukh

"On 17th March 2021, the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and me as the Home Minister took a decision to remove Param Bir Singh from the post of Commissioner of Police with immediate effect and posted him as DG Home Guards of Maharashtra as I found him mastermind in the aforesaid matters as he was hiding the truth."

"During the briefing, then CP Mumbai Param Bir Singh was found giving misleading replies and was trying to hide the truth with regard to two incidents that is the Antilia gelatin case and the Mansukh Hiren murder case. During the briefing, it was also noticed that one vehicle - Innova belonging to the office of CP Mumbai was used in the foresaid matter by Sachin Vaze," Anil Deshmukh was quoted as saying in the Chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

Statement of Param Bir Singh

Meanwhile, in the chargesheet, the statement of Param Bir Singh has also been attached.

Complaint to Uddhav Thackeray

In his statement, the suspended IPS officer has talked about the written complaint he filed against Anil Deshmukh on March 3, 2021, stating how he was pressurising police officers in Mumbai City for collection of huge amounts for him from restaurants bars and other sources. "The target given to Shri Sachin Vaze was of Rs 100 crore per month out of which about Rs 40-50 crore was from restaurants and vars and the remaining were from other sources. A similar target was given to ACP, Social Service branch Shri Sanjay Patil," the former Mumbai Police Commissioner has been quoted as saying.

He has been further quoted as saying, "In this regard, I state that CBI after PE came to the conclusion that prima facie a cognizable offence was made out and thereafter, CBI registered a case against Shri Anil Deshmukh and others."

Preferential postings and transfer

In his statement to the ED, Param Bir Singh has further said that though Sachin Vaze was reinstated after a review by a committee comprising CP, Joint CP and other officials, there was a lot of pressure from Anil Deshmukh. Also, direct instructions came from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray, his son, who is also a Minister.

"I was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh at Sahyadri Guest House where Shri Anil Deshmukh and Shri Anil Parab used to bring their own separate list and used to reconcile and finalise the final transfer and posting orders from Mumbai city," said Singh in his statement to the ED, alleging that Deshmukh used to get 'huge considerations'.

Connection between Antilia bomb scare, Mansukh Hiren murder cases & Param Bir's complaint

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on March 17 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Singh.

Thereafter, Singh wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had asked Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. The Bombay HC then ordered a CBI probe into Param Bir Singh's allegations, with ED also then filing a case.