Anil Deshmukh Case: CBI Conducts Raids At 12 Locations In Extortion Case, 2 Cops Searched

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted a series of raids across Maharashtra in connection with the Anil Deshmukh extortion racket. The raids are taking place at 12 locations across 4 cities in Maharashtra namely-- Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Thane.

As per sources, raids are being carried out at the residences of two serving police officers- ACP Sanjay Patil and DCP Raju Bhujbal. The premises of 3 alleged middlemen in the extortion racket are also being searched by the CBI.

The searches started yesterday and have continued through the night till Wednesday morning as a part of the probe into the extortion racket. This is by far the biggest crackdown that the CBI has launched in the case.

This development comes days after the Bombay High Court dismissed Anil Deshmukh's writ petition challenging the CBI FIR against him. A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar stated that as a Preliminary Inquiry was initiated in the case, everyone's role should be investigated.

#BREAKING | CBI heat on former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as the agency conducts searches in 12 places in relation to case; biggest search.



Tune in for updates here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/91gPmoLnP2 — Republic (@republic) July 28, 2021

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.

Subsequently, the ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On June 26, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde who have been remanded to custody. For three times in a row, Deshmukh has refused to appear before the ED pending the disposal of his plea in the apex court seeking protection against 'coercive action'.