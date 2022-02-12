Anil Deshmukh Case: CBI Searches 12 Nagpur Premises Linked To Ex-Maharashtra Min's CAs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 12 premises linked to Charted Accountants of former Maharashtra Home Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with a money laundering case registered against him.

According to sources, the CBI teams from the national capital and Mumbai arrived in Nagpur on Friday night and conducted searches on Saturday morning, according to sources.

ED opposes Anil Deshmukh's bail plea; alleges 'money laundering' worth Rs.13.25 crore

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday had demanded the rejection of the bail application of Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. The reply filed by the central agency Assistant Director Tassine Sultan before the special PMLA court explained the alleged modus Operandi via which the NCP leader and his family members allegedly laundered money to the tune of Rs 13.25 crore.

He contended that Rs 4.70 crore was collected by dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze from orchestra bar owners in December 2020-February 2021 period and handed over to Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

The ED informed that the money was then allegedly routed through several shell companies and subsequently transferred to the bank account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, a Trust allegedly formed by the Deshmukh family. The agency also stressed that there is a possibility that the accused can attempt to influence the investigation and witnesses if granted bail.

The reply accessed by Republic TV stated, "Scrutiny of records of Trust Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha revealed that the applicant has been using the above explained the modus operandi to launder his unaccounted cash. Investigations revealed that the applicant in connivance with his family members has laundered unaccounted cash money totally amounting to approx. Rs.13.25 crore and integrated the same in the bank account of Trust in the garb of donation, since 2011, from Delhi-based shell companies of Jain brothers (Surendra and Virendra Jain). The applicant using the modus operandi of infusing cash as share capital through shell companies and projecting the same as legitimate has built a formidable empire of businesses."

The ex-Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by ED in November last year in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case. He is currently lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The case was registered on basis of a corruption case filed against him by CBI.