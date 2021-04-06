Anil Deshmukh Challenges Probe In SC; Raises Questions Over CBI's Credentials, HC Order

Challenging the Bombay High Court's order directing a CBI preliminary probe into the extortion allegations levelled against him, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deskhmukh has now knocked on Supreme Court's doors seeking relief. Moving the top court, the NCP leader has criticised the High Court's judgment and also raised questions over the central agency's credentials. The petition filed by the former Maharashtra Home Minister, which has now been accessed by Republic Media Network, is likely to be heard by the Supreme Court as soon as tomorrow with Congress' legal eagle Abhishek Manu Singhvi representing the petitioner.

In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, Deshmukh has questioned the conduct of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, stating that his credentials cannot be taken at face value. Seeking to quash the CBI probe ordered, the ex-Home Minister cites that a High Court-monitored probe could be ordered and attempts to downplay the grave concerns raised over the functioning of the state machinery. Pertinently, the High Court had noted that the accusations levelled by Param Bir Singh against the Home Minister are 'unprecedented' as it ordered a CBI probe to ensure an impartial probe.

"It is not understood why the state agencies were not given the necessary time frame for conducting the preliminary inquiry. The Court could well have directed that such an inquiry if not completed within 15 days, should be completed within six weeks thereafter as an outer limit. Moreover, even such inquiry could have been monitored by the Hon'ble High Court. The Court chose not to follow that procedure, thereby showing utter lack of confidence in the state machinery as if every investigating officer lacked the confidence of the court in conducting a fair and impartial inquiry," Deshmukh's plea reads. READ | Raj Thackeray breaks silence on Anil Deshmukh's resignation; addresses 'bid to topple MVA'

Raising questions over the CBI, Deshmukh highlighted that the central agency is functioning under an interim director - the matter which is sub-judice. He also points out the general consent to the CBI which has been withdrawn by the Maharashtra Government. Notably, in the aftermath of the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the MVA government in Maharashtra had withdrawn the general consent to CBI after the Supreme Court instructed the central agency to take over the probe. Reminding the top court of the same, Deshmukh also prayed that his resignation - which removes him from the post controlling the state investigating agencies - should be noted, thereby making a case for the state agencies to probe the matter.

"If this principle were to be followed, and courts under Article 226 of the Constitution were to accept bald and motivated statements of this nature, made much after the alleged incidents, without any actionable evidence before Court, then the Petitioner believes that such processes may well be followed to destabilize governments," Deshmukh's plea, accessed by Republic Media Network, reads.

High Court orders CBI probe; Deshmukh resigns

On Monday, the Bombay HC ordered a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by lawyer Jayshri Patil. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra". Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In an 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh has alleged that now suspended and arrested API Sachin Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension.



