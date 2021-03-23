Anil Deshmukh Confirms Returning To Mumbai On Feb 15; Param Bir May Seek Urgent SC Hearing

Amid mounting tensions on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the extortion charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and his petition in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has once again sought to dismiss the allegations and appealed to the media to stop spreading "misinformation" about him.

In a video message, an embattled Deshmukh issued another clarification on his activities during the month of February - the time period when he has been accused of meeting suspended cop Sachin Vaze and asking him to extort "Rs 100 crores from pubs and bars" in Mumbai.

"For the past few days, false allegations have been levelled against me. I am aggrieved by this. In order to boost the morale of our police force, I have traveled across Maharashtra and met our police officers amid the pandemic. I even tested positive for COVID-19 on February 5 and remained hospitalised till 15th in Nagpur's Alexis hospital," Deshmukh stated. READ | Hospital letter contradicts Sharad Pawar & Anil Deshmukh's claim; no quarantine prescribed

Deshmukh confirms returning to Mumbai on Feb 15

The Home Minister further confirmed that he returned to Mumbai by personal aircraft on February 15th and remained home quarantined for the next couple of days, on the advice of the doctor.

"During my stay at the hospital and while being under quarantine, I attended several meetings and also participated in other programs. After that, I got busy with work on the state's budget session, which was to start from March 1," Deshmukh claimed.

However, the letter issued by the aforesaid Nagpur hospital did not prescribe quarantine for Deshmukh and rather ruled, "He is non-infectious to others from COVID-19 point of view and he is fit to fly considering his current stable medical condition".

Defending himself against Param Bir's allegations that he met Sachin Vaze at his Mumbai home in February end, Deshmukh said, "During the budget session, I conducted meetings with officers at my official residence, to brief them over the questions asked during the session." On Monday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had also defended Deshmukh, stating that he was hospitalized and quarantined during the period of the allegation.

It is, however, pertinent to note that Param Bir Singh did not earmark the precise date of the alleged meeting between Deshmukh and Vaze, in his explosive letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery.

The former Mumbai CP has alleged that the Minister had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze (who is arrested in the Mukesh Ambani Antilia bomb scare case) to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars and pubs across Mumbai. However, Deshmukh has rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

Param Bir Singh moves SC, may seek urgent hearing

In the latest development, Param Bir Singh has now moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the CBI for conducting an unbiased probe into the alleged "corrupt malpractices" of Deshmukh. Furthermore, he has sought the quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner and protection from any coercive steps that might be initiated against him in retaliation. Advocate Mukul Rohtagi appearing for Param Bir Singh is likely to mention a plea for urgent hearing, sources told Republic TV.