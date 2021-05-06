Anil Deshmukh Denied Interim Protection By Bombay HC In CBI Case; Matter Adjourned

On Thursday, the Bombay High Court declined to grant ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh interim protection from arrest in connection with the CBI's FIR. He moved the HC seeking quashing of the FIR which accused him of taking undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty. During the hearing, the division bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pitale noted CBI counsel and Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh sought more time for he received the copy of the petition only on Wednesday night.

While Deshmukh's lawyer Amit Desai stressed that he was only seeking interim protection, the court expressed its inclination to grant more time to the CBI. While it adjourned the matter and asked the central agency to file a reply in 4 weeks' time, the bench granted the ex-Home Minister liberty to move the vacation bench in case of any urgency. Meanwhile, the HC asked the Maharashtra government to approach the vacation bench in connection with its petition against specific paragraphs in the CBI's FIR.

Bombay HC adjourns the petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh challenging CBI FIR against him in the corruption matter. HC has asked CBI to file reply on Deshmukh's plea in 4 weeks. The next hearing in the matter will be after the summer vacation of the court pic.twitter.com/EuKzaAwzke — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

FIR against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.