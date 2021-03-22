Maharashtra CM Thackeray To Review State's Home Dept; Anil Deshmukh's Pawar Meet On Hold

In a pair of significant developments in the political fallout of the Vazegate scandal that has hit the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government, the Chief Minister has now called a meeting of top officers in the state's Home department, whereas current Home Minister, the embattled Anil Deshmukh, has been asked to remain in the state and his plan to visit NCP party supremo Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on Monday has been put on hold.

As per sources, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has sought a detailed review of the law and order situation in the state. It is believed that after the grievous allegations that have been levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, the CM is to pay special attention to the Home department which was up till this time run by the NCP. The meeting with the law and judiciary department is to take place at 4:30 pm, sources informed, adding that legal ramifications of the ongoing crisis and potential resources are to be studied as well.

Anil Deshmukh was to travel to Delhi on Monday but his visit to Sharad Pawar has been put on hold, with the NCP's leaders in Maharashtra set to hold a meeting in Mumbai. Anil Deshmukh has been asked to remain till this meeting takes place, sources said. On Sunday, senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil and DyCM Ajit Pawar participated in a three-hour-long meeting at Pawar's residence in the national capital. Maharashtra DG (Home Guards) Param Bir Singh had following his transfer from the Mumbai CP's position sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray and Governor Koshyari accusing Anil Deshmukh of indulging in 'misdeeds' and 'malpractices' and narrating an explosive account even alleging 'extortion' and insinuating political meddling in his affairs and activities.

Patil: 'No need for Deshmukh's resignation'

NCP minister Jayant Patil on Sunday claimed that there was no need for Anil Deshmukh to resign after Param Bir Singh's explosive letter alleging the State Home Minister of extortion among other crimes. "The focus is on who killed Mansukh Hiren and the Antilia case. We believe that whatever has happened that accused will not be spared. 2 accused have been arrested today. NIA is investigating the case and so is ATS," he said. When asked about Param Bir Singh's allegations, he said, "If big leaders are involved then definitely we will try to reach them. There is no need for Anil Deshmukh to resign. Will further discuss the matter with CM. Pawar told that advice should be taken by Julio Ribeiro to look into the matter of administrative lapses in the case and transparency in the Mumbai police. We can work on what advice he gives accordingly." Unfortunately for Pawar, the 92-year-old Julio Ribeiro has refused to play a role in the case citing his age and the 'low-level politics' it entails and retorted that it is the NCP chief's job to probe the matter as it is his party.

In direct contrast, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who had also met Pawar said, "People write letters in politics. Param Bir Singh was the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Thane Police Commissioner, Director Anti-Corruption. Param Bir Singh has worked in many high positions. He is a very promising officer. I know he did good work when he was in these posts. It is a regular transfer. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has told the CM that there should be a probe into what is written in the letter. So, the CM will take a decision." Again, Raut's claim that it is a regular transfer isn't entirely true as Anil Deshmukh's contrasting statement at a news event had actually sparked off the allegations on Param Bir Singh who proceeded to then pen his letter.

Param Bir Singh's letter

In his 8-page letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh has refuted Deshmukh's statements that his transfer was due to 'serious lapses in the investigation', the 'serious lapses are not pardonable', and that his transfer was 'not on administrative grounds'. Furthermore, Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Accepting his police force's full responsibility, Singh in the letter claimed that there was no evidence against him and invited to check the call records of Sachin Vaze if need be.

Anil Deshmukh to file defamation case against Param Bir

Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all 'extortion allegations' made by ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh in his letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deshmukh tweeted that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself. Further, HM Deshmukh informed that he would file a defamation case against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner for levelling false allegations against him. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case.