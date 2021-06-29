Anil Deshmukh Refuses To Appear Before ED In Person Citing COVID Threat; Letter Accessed

In a big development on Monday, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh declined to physically appear before the Enforcement Directorate citing the risk of contracting COVID-19. Belying the impression that he skipped the summons on June 25, he told the ED that his authorized representative had appeared before the ED. Calling upon the central agency to provide him with a copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report, the NCP leader made it clear that he can't respond to the queries without the aid of proper documents.

In a letter addressed to the ED, Anil Deshmukh stated, "You have already recorded my statement for several hours on 25.06.2021 despite me being an old person of about 72 years of age suffering from various age-related ailments. On the earlier date of search, I have been exposed to many ED officials without maintaining social distancing. On account of my age and health, I am vulnerable to contract COVID-19 disease."

Alleging that some kind of malice is being nursed against him, the former Maharashtra Home Minister expressed hope that the ED would act within the four corners of the law. Moreover, he indirectly accused the Centre of misusing its power to suppress and oppress political opponents. Reiterating his request to supply a copy of all required documents including the ECIR, he also agreed to record his statement at the time of the ED's choice via audio/visual mode.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh writes to Enforcement Directorate (ED) requesting them to record "statement on audio/visual mode of any nature of your choice at whatever time convenient" — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Here is an excerpt from the letter:

ED grants exemption

He has been exempted for today. We've requested them to give us a weeks' time to produce the documents. We are following due process of law. We aren't avoiding but cooperating with the investigation agency:Indrapal Singh, Advocate of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/YxmiXTXwW7 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.

ED initiates action

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On June 25, the central agency raided Deshmukh's residences in Nagpur and Mumbai in connection with this case. A day later, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde after they were found to be not cooperating with the investigating officers.

During their remand hearing before the special PMLA court in Mumbai, the ED's counsel Sunil Gonsalves told the court that Vaze extorted Rs.40 lakh per bar in December 2020. As per the central agency, Vaze gave the money to Shinde which was subsequently routed to a charitable trust in Nagpur through shell companies in Delhi. After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court remanded Palande and Shinde to ED till July 1.