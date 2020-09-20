Maha Home Min Backs Police Officials' Recruitment, Says 'will Increase Strength Of Force'

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the recruitment of 12,500 police personnel will help to increase the strength of the Force. The Maharashtra government on Friday approved the mass recruitment of 12,538 police officials. This decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court staying the Maratha reservation in govt jobs, education in the state.

Deshmukh had earlier said that the decision will empower youth in villages hit by unemployment due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). Speaking to ANI, he added that the government is expecting about 25-30 lakh applications.

"The process was going on for the past 2 months. We're expecting about 25-30 lakh applications: Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister, on the recent announcement of police constable recruitment," said Deshmukh.

The recruitment also comes at the backdrop of the staged by members of the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Solapur's Shivaji Chowk area against the state and Union governments following the Supreme Court stay on the implementation of a decision to provide quota for the community in jobs and education.

In comparison in 2019, a total of 5,297 posts for police constable were created, while in 2020, 6726 posts were created. The state cabinet directed the home department to take steps regarding the recruitment process in consultation with the law and judiciary department. Similarly, for the newly-created Mira Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar police commissioners, 505 of the 975 posts are to be filled in the first phase. "All the 12,528 posts will be filled," said a CMO statement.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra personnel

Meanwhile, at least 153 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while five died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday. With the addition of the latest infections, the police force''s COVID-19 tally has reached 20,954, the official said. The fresh casualties have taken the toll in the department to 217, which includes 22 officers, he said.

As many as 17,006 personnel have recovered from the infection so far, while 3,731 are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, the official said.

