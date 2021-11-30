Anil Deshmukh Says Vaze Has No Proof Against Him; Weighs In On Vaze-Param Bir Secret Meet

With the special PMLA court extending the judicial custody of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, his legal counsel Anita Castellino spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network claiming that ex Mumbai API Sachin Vaze had 'no evidence' against her client. Castellino stated in the cross-examination of Vaze, that the disgraced cop had said that he possessed no documentary evidence against Deshmukh. The counsel also distanced NCP leader Deshmukh from the alleged meeting between Vaze and former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh, saying that he did not know what happened on that front.

"I don't know what exactly happened between the meeting of Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh. In the cross-examination, Sachin Vaze did mention that during the investigation by NIA, a lot of harassment was caused to him. I have appealed that the fine should be cancelled. They simply asked if Vaze had any documentary evidence on which he said he has nothing," Anita Castellino told Republic Media Network.

"He said that he has no evidence against Anil Deshmukh. Initially, I was going to get it adjourned then I asked a few questions. So I asked if he, Mr. Vaze had any kind of document as evidence," he added.

In Feburary, Param Bir Singh had levelled 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh in an 8-page letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, Singh claimed that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the judicial custody Anil Deshmukh has been extended for another 14 days in connection with the 100 crores extortion racket case. The NCP leader would continue to stay at Mumbai's Arthur Road jail during this period.

Maha Home Min orders inquiry into Vaze-Param Bir meeting

In a sensational development on Monday evening, sources told Republic TV that a closed-door meeting was allegedly held between Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze post the hearing of the Chandiwal Commission. According to sources, a secret meeting was allegedly held between the two disgraced cops for one hour after Param Bir marked his appearance before the panel. The meeting is said to have been held close to a chamber near the Commission.

The Maharashtra Government has come down heavily on the alleged development with Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil ordering an inquiry. Stating that no one was allowed to meet when in judicial custody, Patil said that the probe ordered by the Mumbai police will reveal more. He said, "For meeting, they need the court permission. This is totally wrong, still, they met. I have the order of enquiry on this. We will soon come to conclusion."

Image: PTI, ANI