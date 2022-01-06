Anil Deshmukh Seeks Default Bail After Spending Over 60 Days In Custody; ED Opposes Plea

On Wednesday, the ED opposed the bail petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court. Special PMLA judge RN Rokade was hearing the plea filed by Deshmukh seeking default bail under Section 167 of the CrPC citing that the court had not taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint submitted by the ED even after completing 60 days in custody.

Maintaining that the question of the court taking cognizance of the charge sheet was irrelevant, the ED contended that the plea was "completely devoid of merits".

According to the central agency, the concept of 'default bail' cannot be considered once the charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet have been filed. On December 29, it submitted a supplementary charge sheet spanning around 7000 pages, which named the NCP leader as the main accused in the money laundering case along with his sons Hrishikesh and Salil Deshmukh.

The first charge sheet filed in the court on August 23 focused on the role of Deshmukh's private secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. The special PMLA court adjourned the hearing to January 11.

Legal woes of Anil Deshmukh

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai.

After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the PMLA for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. After skipping summons on 5 occasions, Anil Deshmukh appeared before the ED at its Mumbai office on November 1 as the Bombay High Court rejected his plea challenging the summons issued to him by the central agency. Thereafter, he was taken into custody in the wee hours of the following day.

So far, the special PMLA court in Mumbai has refused to grant him relief and as a result, Deshmukh will continue to languish in the Arthur Road Jail at least until January 11. The ED has already conducted multiple raids at premises linked with the NCP MLA in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Moreover, it has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore belonging to him and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.