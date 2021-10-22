The high-level inquiry committee comprising retired HC judge Kailash Chandiwal directed dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to record his statement as a witness on Thursday, October 28. During the hearing, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's lawyer described ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh as the "master of corruption". Maintaining that Singh wrote the letter accusing Deshmukh of extortion because he was transferred, she questioned how he was violating the order of the commission by not appearing before it.

Moreover, she urged the inquiry panel to issue a non-bailable warrant against the Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard. Earlier, a bailable warrant was issued against him for repeated non-appearance before the committee. However, the Justice (retd.) Chandiwal-led panel asserted that all witnesses including Deshmukh will have to depose before it at some point in time and adjourned the proceedings to October 28. During the previous hearing, the committee pulled up Singh demanding how a person of his rank could "disappear" amid reports that he has fled India.

Extortion charge and probe commission

On February 20, Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

However, the then Maharashtra Home Minister rejected these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh. The Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee on March 30 to probe the extortion charge. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.

Here is the mandate of the committee: