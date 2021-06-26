Anil Deshmukh Skips ED Summon; Lawyers File Application As NCP Leader Seeks Time To Appear

Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday at 11 AM. However, Deshmukh has sought extra time from the ED in order to appear and his lawyers reached the ED office with an application seeking some other date for the summons. Speaking to Republic TV, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer Jaywant Patil has stated that the ED has accepted the application.

'We do not know what documents does the ED want': Anil Deshmukh's lawyer

Advocate Jaywant Patil speaking to Republic TV informed that the ED had summoned Anil Deshmukh seeking some documents. However, Patil said that the ED did not mention which documents they required in order to question Anil Deshmukh. Therefore, Patil said that Deshmukh is unable to present the documents. Therefore, the lawyer has submitted an application seeking time in order for 'better explanation'.

"We are unable to give the documents. We do not know what kind of documents they require and they have not given it in writing," said Deshmukh's lawyer Jaywant Patil. "Therefore, we have submitted an application seeking more time to present the documents and for better explanation," Patil added.

Patil also informed that the Enforcement Directorate has accepted their letter. However, he said that no date is confirmed as to when Deshmukh will be summoned with the documents. He maintained that Anil Deshmukh would have appeared following the summons of the ED. However, citing no clarity on the documents that the ED wants, Patil said that Deshmukh sought some other time for the summons.

We've given the letter to ED&asked them to furnish documents based on which we're to be questioned as we don't have any knowledge about the line of investigation. So we're unable to appear for questioning. Now ED has to take a call on it: Adv Jaywant Patil, Anil Deshmukh's lawyer pic.twitter.com/Ju9ljbjkqJ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh levelled serious charges against Anil Deshmukh and alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials. Deshmukh has moved HC seeking quashing of the FIR.