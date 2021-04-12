Anil Deshmukh Summoned By CBI In Extortion Case On April 14; SP-rank Officers To Grill Him

In a massive development on Monday, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been summoned by the CBI on April 14 in the extortion case. It pertains to the Preliminary Enquiry on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. This comes a day after the agency recorded the statements of Deshmukh's personal assistant Sanjeev Palande and secretary Kundan Shinde at the Defence Research and Development Organisation guest house in Mumbai.

As per sources, two SP-rank officers of CBI will question the NCP leader. So far, the agency has recorded the statements of Param Bir Singh, suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, ACP Sanjay Patil and complainant Jaishri Patil. Moreover, a CBI team has also quizzed bar owner Mahesh Shetty who visited the Crime Intelligence Unit office from 4-6.30 pm on March 3 where he allegedly saw Mansukh Hiren and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde.

Anil Deshmukh under the scanner

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

On April 8, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta heard the appeals of Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the Bombay HC order directing a Preliminary Enquiry by the CBI. During the course of the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that the High Court heard the arguments of the Advocate General on maintainability without giving the chance to the state government to file a counter. Representing Deshmukh, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal lamented that his client was not heard and stressed that Singh's claims had no evidentiary value.